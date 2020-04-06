The Walla Walla City Council is considering an ordinance on April 8 imposing a moratorium on commercial and residential tenant evictions until at least May 28, which on the surface may appear reasonable.
However, if you analyze the situation, it is not responsible for several reasons. It could be handled better on a case-by-case basis.
It would be much better to leave it to individual landlords and tenants to work out individually. There are also many social service agencies that are available for help and for mediation.
This ordinance is also one-sided and provides no relief for commercial mortgage payments being made by landlords on commercial property.
I personally believe landlords and renters typically have fairly good relationships and should work cooperatively, when and if necessary, to collaboratively reach mutual agreement during times of stress like we are experiencing with this COVID-19 pandemic. To pass a city ordinance allowing every renter to defer their rent payments for 60 days, if they have a financial reason or not, is irresponsible in my opinion.
If this action is to take place and a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures and evictions is needed, it should be considered only by the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners for the entire Valley.
If it is necessary to put such action into place, it should include a provision to extend the payment of county property taxes from April 30 to June 30 so those commercial property owners who are not collecting rent should not have to pay property taxes with rent money they will not receive.
It is not fair to ask landlords to pay property taxes on rental property they are not receiving rental income from. This tax extension is no different than the federal government extending the collection of federal income tax.
I have a deep and abiding faith in local landlords and tenants being able to work cooperatively to mutually arrive at tenable agreements. People do not want to move. Landlords do not want to lose good tenants. When individuals have employment problems, which many of our citizens are experiencing, I believe landlords understand and are willing to work with their tenants on a case-by-case basis.
I have already heard some landlords are offering a 30-day, rent-free forgiveness plan. People are understanding and tolerable. This is not a one-size fits all problem. There is not a one-size answer. We cannot legislate out of this dilemma.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla