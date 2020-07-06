I know of no other law enforcement unit that would allow an officer applicant a job with a tattoo like the one Walla Walla Police Office Nat Small has on his arm. He should never have been hired, no matter his reason for having the tattoo. (And I am very sorry his fellow Marine died, my heart goes out to him regarding his loss.)
It’s enough that Mr. Small has neither apologized for, nor acknowledged, the pain his tattoo has caused people in the community. It’s worse that Mr. Small and Chief Scott Bieber have not tried to distance themselves from those who came to town to vocally abuse our community for saying this tattoo is abhorrent.
I looked at the video and was ashamed that this happened in our community, and I saw the same people who screamed at me, my mom and my kids at a 2017 rally at the County Courthouse.
All of this has resulted in distrust of our police force, unnecessarily stoked anger at people who already feel fear to be in our community, and ripped off the veneer that Walla Walla is America’s Friendliest City. How can we call ourselves that when we allow people with fascist tattoos to have law enforcement authority over others?
Mr. Small faces a choice: Leave the force or remove the tattoo. His silence tells us he wants it both ways. Chief Bieber also faces a choice: Change hiring practices immediately, apologize for the damage done, or resign.
These men may very well be waiting for everything to blow over, but their own actions are painting them into a corner where choices will have to be made.
We need faith in our leaders and in those who have legal power over us, and this entire debacle is destroying that faith.
It remains that our community is what we make of it, even in challenging times like these. Perhaps especially in challenging times like these.
My heart goes out to everyone afraid they will become targets of a biased law enforcement team, everyone who has grief around their military service, and all of the folks working hard to live up to our Friendliest City reputation. We need each other more than ever.
I hope our city leaders resolve this situation quickly.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla