The Walla Walla City Council has asked staff to engage the community (in 2022) regarding the future of Veterans Memorial Golf Course, or VETS.
The Council said the process will assure the 72-year-old golf course is still meeting community needs. Following this process, VETS could be "partially repurposed, entirely repurposed or remain unchanged."
In the 1940s, Walla Walla's Junior Chamber of Commerce spearheaded a mission that involved community organizations and World War II veterans groups in the building of our 18-hole public golf course that also serves as a living memorial to all veterans.
Nationally recognized golf architect Francis James was contracted, and $200,000 raised for course construction and land purchase at a "donation price."
Since 1949, over 1.5 millions rounds have been played on our popular regional asset that remains an essential piece of the city's Park & Recreation program.
I think what VETS needs now is for the city to continue its work with qualified professionals to manage the course and pro-shop and to create a long overdue capital facilities funding plan that starts with removal of dangerous trees and limbs, reseeding a few poor turf areas and fixing cart path pot holes.
Dick Cook
College Place