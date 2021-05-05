After 70 years of deeded public golf, Walla Walla City Council can now sell Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Seeking operators for the next two years, the Council states they will then consider repurposing the course.
Contract duration effectively limiting the business opportunity for outsiders favors an entertainment company holding an exclusive agreement to use the driving range and the remainder of the facility for concerts. W3 Entertainment will most likely be the only proposer apparently by design. Professional credentials for a PGA pro and certified superintendent are not required for the operating lease.
Neither Council nor administration have articulated their strategy to sustain a significant tradition of municipal golf. Golfers, schools and universities, tourism and business recruitment programs, private clubs and associations need assurance that decisions about this important community asset are made openly and honestly in the public interest.
Retiring PGA operators Repass/Earley LLC have revived the facility to a profitable, playable course and welcoming experience from a disastrous operation and poor contract management. Play increased by 18% from 2019 to 2020.
Before the request for proposals proceeds further, the Council and administration must publicly reconcile this looming contentious issue and potential irreversible loss of public golf in Walla Walla.
Jim Beard
Walla Walla