I have lived in Walla Walla for the past nine years (having resided here during 6th through  12th grades), with the past six years having lived in the West Ward.  

I have gotten out physically and have spoken with many residents and business owners, and have become familiar with most streets of West Ward by walking.

My hopes are to take a lifetime of learning through education and employment, including a bachelor’s degree in business administration, over 10 years of office administration employment including billing, profit-and-loss statements and budgets; as well as a bachelor of science degree in nursing with seven years of professional nursing employment, primarily in the field of gerontology, so I can reason with the rest of the Walla Walla City Council after listening to your input as we would make decisions that greatly affect Walla Walla’s future.  

I believe my background in human services gives me the edge with empathizing with those who struggle.

I believe in government being run as democratically as possible, knowing that people are too busy to attend every public meeting.  

I would be your representative and work for you.  

Please elect Sharon Kay Schiller to serve as West Ward Representative (Position 5), Walla Walla City Council.

 Sharon Kay Schiller

Walla Walla

