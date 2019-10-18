I have lived in Walla Walla for the past nine years (having resided here during 6th through 12th grades), with the past six years having lived in the West Ward.
I have gotten out physically and have spoken with many residents and business owners, and have become familiar with most streets of West Ward by walking.
My hopes are to take a lifetime of learning through education and employment, including a bachelor’s degree in business administration, over 10 years of office administration employment including billing, profit-and-loss statements and budgets; as well as a bachelor of science degree in nursing with seven years of professional nursing employment, primarily in the field of gerontology, so I can reason with the rest of the Walla Walla City Council after listening to your input as we would make decisions that greatly affect Walla Walla’s future.
I believe my background in human services gives me the edge with empathizing with those who struggle.
I believe in government being run as democratically as possible, knowing that people are too busy to attend every public meeting.
I would be your representative and work for you.
Please elect Sharon Kay Schiller to serve as West Ward Representative (Position 5), Walla Walla City Council.
Sharon Kay Schiller
Walla Walla