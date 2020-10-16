Recently Frances Chvatal and Mark Klicker joined Sunrise Rotary’s Zoom meeting. What I took away from their position statements was that Mrs. Chvatal stood for better health care and better education while Mr. Klicker stood for fewer regulations and reducing government.
I am an independent, but I subscribe to President Lincoln’s concept of government by the people, for the people, and of the people.
For by the people, I believe we elect people to our governments to represent our needs and pass laws and administer them for the benefit of the people.
For of the people, I believe people we elect, and people employed in our government to administer laws and regulations should do so for the good of the majority of the people
For of the people, I believe that the people should comply with laws and regulations, pay their fair share of taxes to support their governments, and enjoy the freedom and protection of a democratic society.
True our federal government has many laws and regulations that have outlived their useful lives, but Congress, especially the Senate, is too messed up to prepare good, new laws let alone abolish outdated and bad laws.
Our federal government taxes us and protects us through our military, food and medical regulation, protects our environment, and myriad other regulations and functions.
Locally, our county and city governments protect us with law enforcement, fire protection, medical support and more.
Our national electoral process is a total mess witnessed by the fact that the current administration was put in place not by an majority of the American voters, but by the totally undemocratic Electoral College process established to protect states where major portions of the people were slaves.
We have progressed so far that every eligible citizen should be able to vote in person or by mail and the results should be known as the majority of voters, not so-called Electors, who chose their president, senators and representatives in the federal election.
Gerrymandering, voter suppression, voter intimidation, inciting rebellion, and, in Texas, reducing places where ballots can be returned to one per county (256 counties) should be illegal.
Yet President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and their followers are doing everything they can to rig the election in their favor.
I believe Francis Chvatal represents my philosophy of government better, and she has my vote.
John McKern
Walla Walla