I want area residents to know how Frances Chvatal is qualified to represent us in the 16th Legislative District and why they should vote for her.
Frances was raised on a family farm in Touchet and grew up immersed in hard work and fiscal responsibility. She was steeped in the small school culture of athletics, clubs, student council, bake sales, car washes, chores at home, and mentoring younger students in the community.
She’s only a few years older than I am, but I remember looking up to her.
From there Frances graduated from Washington State University and has worked as a registered nurse for more than 30 years. If you know a nurse, then you know that they are no-nonsense kind of people who balance compassion with tenacity and an ability to get the job done — because health, well-being, and lives can be at stake.
Frances is no exception.
Further, she has experience in administration and supervision, policy implementation, oversight and mediating difficult situations.
From her nursing career, being the daughter of veteran parents who lived through World War II, and raising her own children through the angst of the teenage years, Frances knows what our lives in Eastern Washington are like.
She knows how to represent you in a practical, effective way. And if you’re still uncertain, contact her and tell her your story. She will listen.
Frances has career experience caring for the people of the 16th District here at home. With your vote she can continue to look after our needs in Olympia.
Donnetta Elsasser
Walla Walla