Chvatal understands complex health system
I believe our country has lacked leadership in the handling of the COVID-19 virus from the beginning, and now apparently the Trump administration has given up on trying to keep the pandemic under control at all, reportedly now adopting the concept of herd immunity, a theory that has no significant scientific support whatsoever.
Now, more than ever, we need a representative for our community who understands health care and the challenges that each of us faces.
I believe Frances Chvatal is that person. She was raised on a farm, and knows the meaning of hard work. As a clinical nurse, a surgical services director and a quality analyst, she has been on the front lines of our complex health care system.
In my view, the health of our citizens is paramount because it impacts our economy, our educational system and nearly every aspect of life I can think of. I want a representative who believes in science, and using the data it provides to make informed decisions.
Be an informed voter. Check out the answers Chvatal’s rival, Mark Klicker, provided in the iVoterGuide. Many of his answers are eye-opening and troubling. One answer, in particular, startled me. When asked, “Should teachers be allowed to carry guns at school?” Klicker answered “yes.”
As the wife of a teacher, and knowing many educators, I find his answer appalling. There is no data from any viable educational organization or union that supports the idea of armed teachers.
This opinion is not only wildly out of touch with what’s going on in our schools, it’s dangerous.
I prefer a candidate who is in touch with the real challenges we face here in our Valley.
Join me in voting for Frances, Position 1, state representative for the 16th District. She will fight for us, and bring some Eastern Washington common sense to Olympia.
Patrice Townsend
Walla Walla