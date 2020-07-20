The 16th Legislative District includes Columbia and Walla Walla counties, most of southern Benton County, and Pasco. The Aug. 4 primary election provides a unique opportunity to residents seeking relevant and expanded leadership for our interests in the Washington state Legislature.
Frances Chvatal (state representative candidate) and Danielle Garbe Reser (state Senate candidate) are both well qualified, experienced and invested in improving Southeastern Washington’s communities in ways that address contemporary issues of economic and education disparities, health care challenges and agricultural reform.
Both individuals are also grounded in historical ties to the land and family while spending professional lives developing awareness and skill in advocacy.
Eastern Washington incumbents promise to continue fighting the governor, allying themselves w/extremist groups, focusing on funding cuts as the only option and crying for a "return to normal."
Return to normal is not reassuring; we can do better in so many ways than ‘normal’. Our schools need more help not less. Our agri-industry needs relief from dependency on a constant cycle of subsidies to make up for failing crop prices, false trade agreements and failed infrastructure.
Essential workers in the service industries (grocery store clerks, food processing plants, home health aides, truck drivers, harvesters) should have the necessary support to stay safe.
Join me in voting for Chvatal and Garbe Reser. They will provide effective representation of all residents in our corner of the state.
Darcy Dauble
Walla Walla