Frances Chvatal the other day was talking about her career in nursing. The first message I took was her intimate knowledge of health care, and I do want someone in the Legislature who knows both care-giving and the business of hospitals.
On reflection, the second message about process — how a nurse functions in a hospital power structure — is maybe an even more important qualification to do the actual work in Olympia. Both hospitals and legislative bodies are populated with people with big egos. To navigate the halls of a hospital to advocate for the care of patients and succeeding, is not that different from lobbying your sometimes-difficult colleagues on behalf of legislation important to Walla Walla. Diligent homework, social sensitivity, persistence and ability to listen are the skills I want in my legislator.
I want my legislator to be effective in Olympia, not necessarily score points. I will vote for Frances. Please consider the qualities you want in your legislator.
Don Schwerin
Waitsburg