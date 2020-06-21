Three months ago, as the coronavirus was beginning to take its toll on the normal functioning of society, I shared a hope here that Walla Walla would come through.
While life since March has been extraordinarily stressful and uncertain I still believe that our community will rise to this challenge and behave in ways that slow the spread of the virus to a manageable level.
During this long season of home confinement, I had the opportunity to read the new biography of Winston Churchill, “The Splendid and The Vile.”
It focuses on the year between May 1940 and May 1941 – the height of the German Air Force attacks on England – and illustrates how Churchill encouraged the British to endure the relentless targeted nightly bombings. He did this by helping his people conceptualize their individual actions as part of a larger collective effort to support their nation, in which the ability to hang on until America decided to join the war effort was only possible if everyone joined together.
Knowing that it would be impossible for his citizens to exist in permanent lockdown, Churchill created systems so that people could continue doing many of their regular life activities but do so in a way that minimized the risks of being seen by planes or getting injured in attacks from the skies.
Drivers covered their headlights with papers so that only a very narrow beam of light shone in front of them. Homeowners boarded up their windows. Fashionable young Londoners still went dancing and to parties but did so without carrying flashlights to not give away their location.
Nearly every human behavior was temporarily reimagined and relearned to contribute to the overall effort.
While, of course, we are not in the same exact situation as 80 years ago, we can learn from this story.
We can listen to our county public health experts when they encourage us to wear a face covering, stay home, only gather in small groups, not travel if we don’t need to, and practice physical distancing.
By taking these easy, low-cost and low-stress steps, we can take care of ourselves and our community and push through this temporary period so we can get back to the increased social and economic life that we all yearn for.
The end is still not yet in sight but right now many of us are doing what we need to do to endure the confinement and distancing however long it takes to significantly slow the spread of the virus and develop a vaccine.
We can do this Walla Walla, together!
Noah Leavitt
Walla Walla