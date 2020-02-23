I greatly appreciate learning about the history and hard work put forth by Walla Walla 2020 volunteers as described in recent article in the U-B by Daniel N. Clark.
Clark’s emphasis was on trees and plantings and environmental challenges along the old landfill. He also let us know that even the choices we make can save on our consumption of a vital resource — water.
The recent floods make water seem an unlikely subject, but the fact is we live in an arid environment and careful use of our water resources is essential for the future well-being of Walla Walla.
I am grateful for the foresight and efforts thus far to make trees a priority. We have now reached the target year of 2020 and it is time to re-new and perhaps double our efforts to make sure that Walla Walla is a green city and that means growing our urban canopy and also protecting our existing trees.
Planting new trees simply is not enough, we have to safeguard the health of the mature trees we have. As individuals we can help by simply taking care of the trees in our own yards by making sure they get watered during the hottest days in summer by deep watering once a week.
We can add mulch to keep the roots cool and slow evaporation. We can remove turf and create tree circles around the base of tree trunks to avoid mechanical damage from lawn mowers and weed trimmers and prevent compaction of the roots.
We can keep down weeds, also by mulching the circles and save more nutrients for the trees by eliminating competition. We can also help by planting many plants of various kinds, sizes and shapes and through density make it possible for plants to create a mutually helpful microclimate.
In so doing, we also create friendly habitat for birds.
Clark mentioned using native plants and many of these provide a natural food source for the birds as well. Not only can we help achieve a healthier environment for out plants, but we gain a bonus for ourselves in bringing us closer to nature.
If the planting strip in front of your home is empty of trees, please plant some. The city can provide you with the information you need‚ approved trees and permits — by visiting bit.ly/StreetTreesWW/ Each of us can make a difference — let’s begin.
Gayle Bodorff
Walla Walla