Chief Bieber’s reaction was tone deaf
Scout Sniper. Abbreviation: SS. Got it. But why a symbol laden with historical trauma?
Was Officer Nick Small absent when the Holocaust was discussed in history class?
I remember having a visceral reaction to his tattoo. My great-uncle Augustin, a mild-mannered elderly man with a mental disability, was killed in 1939 during one of the first Aktion T4 raids. Adults and children with disabilities were put on buses and taken to regional “euthanasia” centers under the cover of darkness.
Most, including my uncle, were killed by lethal gas within 24 hours, while others, especially children, were first subjected to “assessment” (translation: medical experiments). An estimated 200,000 individuals died that way at the hands of the SS.
Dialogue is important, and both sides need to come together allowing equal room for grievances. Officer Small makes the discussion all about him and his pain, dismissing others’ pain associated with the same symbol.
This seems inconsistent with his reputation as being adept at de-escalating tense situations, which requires empathy.
Some community members are defending Officer Small citing his “great family — patriots — one of Walla Walla’s best.” Do people with a stellar pedigree not have to be held accountable for their actions?
How would our community respond if Officer Small were a man of color with a Black Panther tattoo or a Muslim with a tattoo of religious significance?
There is a bigger issue: Chief Scott Bieber bungling our community’s response to the national call for police reform. His tone-deaf reaction was again on display June 24.
I used to consider him competent, but now question his impartiality and leadership. Chief Bieber may have clocked out at 5 p.m., but his proclamations from a truck bed in front of the police station will linger long after he clocked back in the next morning.
Yes, he has First Amendment rights, but so does everybody else in our community, including protesters. He should listen to them as much as to white, middle-class supporters.
Let’s talk about genuine reforms. Let’s start that advisory group, representing all segments of Walla Walla, including those traditionally under-represented, not just a few people hand-picked by Chief Bieber.
Let’s look at plan B, not defunding the police, but redirecting funds into social services that address systemic community problems.
Let’s seek out all voices, including those critical or afraid of the police. There are plenty.
Ursula Volwiler
Walla Walla