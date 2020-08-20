Name familiarity is not a good reason to vote for someone. Whether you are new to the area, or are a life-long resident, you will recognize the Klicker name.
Be sure you educate yourself on what Mark Klicker represents. Please read carefully his candidate profile on ivoterguide.com (bit.ly/2PZL8C2). It is eye-opening to say the least, and outright frightening to those of us who would like to see inclusion, not exclusion.
Frances Chavtel is a candidate who will be inclusive. Her platform is based on human rights and equality. Her 35-year career as a nurse demonstrates her compassion and skills in listening.
She is running to serve in the 16th Legislative District to have all our voices heard in Southeastern Washington.
Please visit both candidates websites, and educate yourself. We have so much at stake here. And absolutely, everyone, vote!
Janis Corn
Walla Walla