I enjoyed the U-B throughout the 1950s and was even a 1956 carrier of the month. Graduating from Wa-Hi in 1959, I joined the Marines, then the CIA and traveled the world for 42 years before returning in 2001. I happily found the U-B was still my favorite hometown newspaper and began writing letters to the editor for the next 19 years.
I suspect Rick Eskil didn't agree with them (nor Rick Doyle or Larry Duthie), but I appreciated that all my 400-word opinions printed without editing. The Opinion page was my favorite section, and I read every letter. Mine were usually heavily researched, compiled from scientists who refuted the anthropocentric global warming/CO2 hypothesis (the side of the debate that never appeared in mainstream media nor the U-B). The U-B then was relatively unbiased. Syndicated columnists were evenly divided between left and right.
Unfortunately that changed over recent years replaced by daily doses of left-slanted syndicated columnists, cherry-picked anti-Trump articles and despicable political cartoons by David Horsey and others.
Such media bias successfully elected a hard-left progressive over a president who achieved almost all campaign goals promised to 74,000,000 American voters. Accomplishments sadly ignored by our left-biased news media.
Steve Singleton
Walla Walla