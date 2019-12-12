Regarding Cinemark USA, Inc. changes to the Walla Walla movie theater
The new seats are nice looking and comfortable, the workers are very welcoming.
Both times I’ve gone the movie was scheduled to start, but 20 minutes of advertisements and previews took over, and by the time movie started my popcorn was practically gone. Twenty minutes – before the featured movie even began! Good grief!
My group of movie ladies come together at the theater to attend the same movie, but we don’t always arrive at the same time. The first time after the changes we were surprised by having to choose seat numbers as we bought our tickets, one of our friends had arrived earlier and was seated near the front of the theater when we finally got in.
As she saw us pass her, heading for our seats in the back row (because that was the only place where 6 seats were together), she came back to be with us. It was too dark so see the seat numbers so we guessed where we were supposed to sit.
Then we “enjoyed” previews and ads for 20 minutes after the scheduled time for the feature to began.
I’ve attempted to find the prices for Cinemark movie tickets but they aren’t posted. It’s tempting to skip the theater and watch movies via alternate methods available.
Then we wouldn’t have to pre-choose our seats and sit through 20 minutes of advertisements and previews.
Instead of using the movie as an excuse to get together it has been suggested we skip the movie and go directly to a restaurant to eat.
I’ve been attending movies in Walla Walla since I was very young in the late 1940s, as well as the 45 years I lived in San Jose, California, before moving back to Walla Walla. I lovelove being transported to other worlds via film.
These changes are ruining my enjoyment of seeing movies in a theater.
To consolidate my complaints, the 20 minutes of ads and previews, having to choose a seat before entering the theater, and not posting ticket prices isn’t sitting well with some of us movie lovers in Walla Walla. I'm hoping for changes.
Lynn Davison-Suckow
Walla Walla