Several years ago King County, where Seattle is located, changed its name from King County, named after some fellow whose racist attitudes are being thrown into the trash bin of history. They changed it, instead to King County, named after that great leader of freedom and dignity for all people, Dr. Martin Luther King.
So when I saw Bruce Buchanan’s letter in the July 2 edition of the Union-Bulletin recommending that Whitman College change its name to avoid the hypocrisy of bearing the name of what Mr. Buchanan calls a WCR (white Christian racist), I was thrilled.
I totally endorse the idea and strongly suggest that the college rename itself Whitman College after that stirring voice of the American soul, and one of the best poets this country has ever produced — Walt Whitman.
No white voice rang out more clearly than his while this country was going through the Civil War over the issue of enslaving human beings. His voice was a stirring endorsement of the glories of diversity, and the need for respect for all peoples in this wild experiment of a nation, unlike the not-so-good doctor who came to exploit the local residents, not to evangelize them. What say you, Whitman? Let’s make the change.
Charles W. Radican
Walla Walla