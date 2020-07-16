The City Council of Walla Walla in conjunction with the Walla Walla County commissioners should, by ordinance, and/or by an adopted official joint proclamation, change Columbus Day to “Indigenous People’s Day,” a holiday to celebrate the history and contributions of local Native Americans — rather than Columbus.
Further, the Columbus statue that sits in front of the County Courthouse should be crushed into useable gravel and replaced by the statue of PeoPeoMoxMox.
I make this proposal for several reasons. First, Columbus did not really discover America — as some history buffs would lead you to believe. There are further sources of Columbus’ inhumanity involving his interactions with the Indigenous people he labeled “Indians”; his use of violence and slavery of those people; his forced conversion of native peoples to Christianity and the introduction of a host of new diseases that would have dramatic long-term effects on the native people in the West Indies and Caribbean Islands, in general.
History records that Columbus sent thousands of peaceful Taino “Indians” from the island of Hispaniola to Spain to be sold. Many died en route. Those left behind were forced to search for gold in mines and work on plantations. Sound familiar? Within 60 years after Columbus landed, only a few hundred of what may have been 250,000 Taino were left on their island.
This historical Columbus is not a history for which to celebrate and thump ones chest with pride. Therefore, replacing the Columbus statue with that of PeoPeoMox Mox would be a positive change — along with the renaming of the holiday locally and could be viewed as another stellar example of city/county cooperation.
It would be simple justice and long overdue that communities, such as ours, and all across this nation, finally extinguish the fires of racism and bigotry by replacing those visible signs of racism, with more historical compassionate models of cultural inclusion.
And, while we’re at it, we might continue to look within, searching our own hearts, to erase any shred of racism and bigotry that might yet exist within us.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla