The city music festival concept is an idea that could be of great benefit to Walla Walla, but should have serious financial concerns and oversight by taxpayers carrying the development burden. I also realize the concept of the music festival scored high on the Citizen Satisfaction Survey conducted by the city last year.
My biggest concern is the lack of private sector investment and citizen oversight during the early development stage because currently the entire concept is being funded solely, to my knowledge, by a city investment.
The city is immediately investing approximately $200,000 (biannual line item of $140,000; individual city manager authority of $40,000; plus $20,000 needed expenses).
In addition, future non-profit local partners — possibly Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Visit Walla Walla and the Wine Alliance — who will mostly be investing from funds provided through Lodging Tax Advisory Funds, which ultimately are granted from the city.
Maybe the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce will also become a partner in the future, not knowing if it will invest into the effort other than promotion.
Some may say $200,000 is not much money when it comes to city finances, especially when the potential payback to the city general fund and the city economy is large if the music festival is successful.
I agree, and the potential is there! I also understand $200,000 is approximately four years’ worth of ad-valorem property tax increases (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023) that every property owner in Walla Walla has or will pay if future property tax increases are approved by the City Council.
I believe property owners can expect added ad-valorem property taxes will continue to be assessed annually if past history is any example.
City government is responsible for serving the needs of its citizens by providing essential services such as utilities, public safety, infrastructure and other key city services. It also can be involved in encouraging local business economic growth.
To this end, I believe it should do this collaboratively with private sector partners.
My hope is the music festival concept is a success. It will be good for our community and our economy. I also hope individual private sector partners join the cities’ work to create a true public/private partnership and not simply depend upon city financing and city efforts.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa is trying hard to make Walla Walla successful. This project should become a community activity with public/private checks and balances.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla