Here's some reflections on Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a self-proclaimed Christian. (Christians are known by their "fruits.")
We've watched over the years as she voted time and again against her own constituents, regarding almost everything, to placate her dwindling base.
A reminder of a few of her votes:
She voted 'for' allowing Trump to bypass congress to reallocate funds for his border wall. (I thought he said Mexico would pay?)
She voted 'against' rules prohibiting providers from raising prices and throttling internet speeds.
She voted 'against' restrictions on political campaigns soliciting support from foreign entities.
She voted 'against' impeaching Trump for abuse of power.
She voted 'against' impeaching Trump for obstruction of justice.
And she was going to object to the results of multiple states won by Biden after the election, but then, after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and only then, did she vote to certify the election. That would have been her most anti-democratic vote to date.
But she outdid yourself. On Oct. 21, she voted in favor of allowing Steve Bannon to refuse a House committees' subpoena.
Her "fruits" are not squaring with claims of being a law and order candidate caring about her constituents. Sad.
Steve Cross
Walla Walla
