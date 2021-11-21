In Eastern Washington we realize the essential connection between our prosperity and our federal government. Whether we look at transportation, irrigation or electric power, support by our government is crucial.
On Nov. 8, the U-B reported the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that had passed by a close vote (228-206) in the House of Representatives. That act was described as a “game-changer.”
Our congressional representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted "No" on the infrastructure bill which Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had described as a “godsend” in the New York Times on Nov. 11.
Surprisingly, McMorris Rodgers recently wrote a column in the U-B on Nov. 14 in which she extolled the benefits of the Snake River dams. Her opinion cannot be squared with her vote on the infrastructure bill. Had her voting behavior been the rule, those Snake River dams would never have been built.
We need a representative in Congress who votes based on an understanding of the relationship between our government and our prosperity. We do not need a representative whose views were outdated in 1902, when the Bureau of Reclamation (think Grand Coulee dam) was established under the administration of President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican.
Michael de Grasse
Walla Walla