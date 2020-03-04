Recent UB articles about the lower Snake River dams contain misinformation. On Wednesday it was stated that the 1,000-mile-long Snake provided spawning habitat for millions of salmon. The length of river and numbers of salmon are correct, but over half of the habitat was never accessible to salmon above Shoshone Falls. Sixty five percent of the spring/summer Chinook and steelhead and 85 percent of the fall Chinook habitat was blocked by other dams upstream the before Ice Harbor Dam, the first lower Snake River dam, was constructed.
Representative Dan Newhouse invited Oregon Governor Kate Brown to tour Ice Harbor Dam. She said that removing the four dams “…is the most robust and certain solution…” to recovery of the endangered salmon. Ice Harbor fish ladder design is one of the best, widely copied at other dams around the world. University of Idaho researchers radio-tracked adult spring Chinook and steelhead from Ice Harbor Dam over Ice Harbor design ladders at the other three dams into Idaho at 99.2 percent survival. That is a rate of 99.7 percent per dam.
National Marine Fisheries Service research showed that juvenile salmon and steelhead survived through the screened bypass around the turbines at Ice Harbor at 100 percent. Survival through the old turbines was 94 percent, and in 2019 the new turbine survival was measured at 98.25 percent. Two more new design turbines will be installed in the next couple of years. Also, survival over the raised spillway weir measured over 98 percent.
An Associated Press article quoted Todd True of Earth Justice saying “… towering dams have proven disastrous for salmon that struggle to navigate past them on human-made fish ladders as they swim upstream to spawn and die….” Really? Those “human-made” fish ladders were designed in complete collaboration with the state and federal fish agencies and were the culmination of years of hydraulic testing and design to safely pass the salmon.
Solving juvenile fish problems has gone on for over four decades including improved bypass systems around turbines at each dam. Transporting fish around seven dams and reservoirs provides 98 percent survival yearly compared to 10 to 65 percent in river, depending on flow, with the court-ordered spill program.
The highest salmon and steelhead returns over Bonneville Dam have been since 2000 – with the lower Snake River dams in place. It is time for the nay-sayers to catch up with the facts.
John McKern
Walla Walla