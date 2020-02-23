In the Feb. 13th edition of the Marquee, Carnegie Picture Lab was featured in an article by Jedidiah Maynes. Although we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase the work of Carnegie Picture Lab, I feel the article did not “paint” the full “picture.”
In my interview with Jedidiah, I talked about long standing research on the importance of art education. I also referenced the Washington state arts standards and offered my view on what I perceive as a disconnect between what the state says about the importance of the arts and what funding they actually provide (or don’t) for the arts.
However, I was disappointed that he did not include what I said about the robust and dynamic partnership Picture Lab has with our participating schools and school districts.
It is because our local school administrators and school districts value art in the schools that Carnegie Picture Lab is able to bring our programs to their students. Art education is part of their vision for Walla Walla Valley elementary schools — just as it is for Picture Lab.
Jedidiah began the article stating that I had a problem. It isn’t that I have a problem — in fact, we (Carnegie Picture Lab) are working with our local partner schools to create a solution. We do this because we all agree that art education is important. In this way, the Walla Walla Valley is unique and our children are very fortunate.
My comments about research and the state of Washington were meant to create a context for the challenges we face and, most importantly, the creative and collaborative art education work being done locally — work that is led by Picture Lab in partnership with our schools.
Susan Greene
Executive Director
Carnegie Picture Lab
Walla Walla