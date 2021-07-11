Remember the claim of a blue wave in last year’s general election? It actually turned out to be a blue ripple. Those now in control are careful not to disclose just how close the results were. A little effort by many of you might have resulted in a different outcome.
Instead of our country continuing toward realistic objectives it changed and we are now stumbling toward unrealistic expectations. Because of unrealistic objectives and some questionable actions the existence of our democracy is being threatened. Some who supported this change wanted something for nothing, others were seeking power, and some were probably unhappy with the former president’s questionable campaign style.
As many of our ancestors have done as our country was developing, we need to actively make some adjustments to those that represent us to save this democracy. Carefully study the positions of candidates that you will be voting for and select those that best represent your beliefs. It is something that warrants some of your time since the ultimate result will impact both you, your family and your country.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla