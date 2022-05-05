Jerry Votendahl wrongly asserts in a letter on April 24 that CO2 production from burning fossil fuels could not contribute to atmospheric temperature changes because the average temperature in the United States rose between 2019 and 2020 while the CO2 emissions were dropping.
Mr. Votendahl has ignored the most important part of the equation here: The CO2 in the atmosphere from previous years did not go away! So we added 11% less CO2 in 2019-2020? That means that we still added 89% of the previous year's emissions to that already in the atmosphere.
Substantial proportions of the CO2 in the atmosphere persists for a very long time, on the order of hundreds of years. So even though we may be adding less this year than last, as we keep adding CO2 year after year, we are continually increasing the amount in the atmosphere and contributing to rising global temperatures.
Mr. Votendahl's last line illustrates a fundamental flaw in his logic: Correlation does not prove causation. For example, we could probably show a correlation between gasoline prices in Walla Walla and hotel rates in Bakersfield. One does not cause the other. Both are affected by inflation.
David Crabtree,
Walla Walla