I would like to address claims of making housing more affordable in Walla Walla for individuals. One cannot expect that city officials will make anybody’s current rent drop through policy changes. That may be done by individual effort that may entail moving into “cheaper” housing or housing that is subsidized to 30 percent of one’s income. No one’s current rent would drop, but if a renter qualified for a voucher and the landlord accepted, more disposable income would be freed.
I am very concerned about the zoning changes incorporated into the 2018 comprehensive plan making the landscape of our town less desirable, and people as a consequence choosing to live outside the city limits because the housing is of better quality and more suitable for the family. Moving outside the city limits would mean more people commuting if they work in town, making for more consumption of their time and fuel.
Undesirable consequences would include much higher population density, congestion, less green space, and too close of joining residential and industrial property, making for health and safety hazards.
I am running for Walla Walla City Council because I care about the residents — in particular West Ward — and those who work in the city. My heart is in issues such as this, and I would intend to dialogue with the makers of policy to ensure that the quality of life in our city does not get worse as an “unintended consequence.” None of us would want that.
Please vote for Sharon Kay Schiller for Walla Walla City Council, Position 5, on your Primary Election ballot.
Sharon K. Schiller
Walla Walla