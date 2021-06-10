As a career editor and journalist, including more than a decade at the Union-Bulletin (1978-1992), I have been extremely disappointed by the U-B’s inclusion of a regular columnist who has been featured in a news story as a candidate for Walla Walla School Board.
In the field of print media, columnists and working journalists have been prohibited from seeking public office unless they cease to work for the publication (i.e., former U-B editorial page editor Rick Eskil, who is seeking a seat on the city council, retired prior to his announcement).
It’s simply a matter of ethics. Getting space for recognition in a newspaper should be fair and equal and that is certainly not the case with Zana Carver, the Columbia Basin College teacher who is seeking a place on our school board. I have nothing against Ms. Carver; however, she should not be allowed to continue her column in Family Forum. Her presence on the pages of the Union-Bulletin should stop, unless it is a legitimate news story and includes a response from her opponent, Kathy Mulkerin.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla