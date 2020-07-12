Election season is coming up quickly with the primary election voting beginning on July 17 and ending on Aug. 4.
Are you familiar with all of the candidates’ backgrounds, experience, and where they stand on the issues? The Walla Walla branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) with sponsorship from the Union-Bulletin, and in partnership with the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, the local Realtors Association, BMAC, La Voz, Whitman College Politics Department, Latino Alliance and the local Democratic and Republican parties are hosting two Candidates Forums this week.
The county commission race will be at the first candidates forum on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.
The state representatives race will be at the second candidates forum on Thursday at 6:30pm.
Since in person gatherings are not possible at this time, the forums will be conducted via a Zoom meeting hosted on the Chamber of Commerce website. It is preferred, although not required, that you pre-register/RSVP (wwvchamber.com) at least the day before on the meeting link. The reason for pre-registering is so that we make sure that we can expand our meeting capacity to meet demand before the meeting.
You will have the ability to submit questions of your own to the candidates at the time of the forum and they will be answered as time allows. You may also watch via the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page where the forums will stream live although you will not have the ability to submit questions viewing this way.
A benefit of having the forums online is that it will also be recorded and available to view later if you are unable to participate in the live event. There will be a link to view them provided on the Chamber website and Facebook page as well as on the AAUW Walla Walla website and Facebook page. You are encouraged to share the link with your friends and family to reach as many voters as possible prior to the election.
We hope that these forums will provide you, the voter, with the information you need to confidently know who you are voting for and why.