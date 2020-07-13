It is with sadness and chagrin that I read the words of Whitman College President Kathleen Murray who somehow feels "angry and sad" that the Walla Walla Police Department defends the character of a decorated veteran and member of its police force.
This police officer has honored his fallen comrade with a tattoo of his name, Claudio Patino, along with the abbreviation of his Scout Sniper U.S. Marine elite force.
Walla Walla is a small, vibrant town with three small colleges supported by the community. Each are interconnected.
If the president of Whitman College chooses to disassociate the college she represents from the Walla Walla Police Department, I wonder if she really took the time to get to know the individual she wrongly implies of having Schutzstaffel ties.
Did she study the issue, the personnel involved and the police department who keep the Whitman community safe, on and off campus?
Most faculty live in or near Walla Walla and have appreciated the safety the WWPD has provided their families. Does this mean the Whitman community is protected except when on campus?
Has Murray visited with Nat Small, a selfless servant on our police force, a Marine veteran, who suffered injury and loss while serving his country that only service members understand? Has she taken the time to know the love and respect that Nat and his family have for the family of his fallen comrade Claudio Patino?
Did she not discover that this family has given hours of volunteer service to countless U.S. veterans over many years? Does this indicate anything other than passion for the U.S. and its citizens?
Can Murray explain her opinions of Small to parents, students, faculty and alumni?
The decision requires better explanation.
If a college president cannot understand the true meaning of a tattoo meant in solidarity and grief in honor of a fallen comrade, I wonder how the Whitman community truly feels about a decision that wrongly assumes a tattoo has double meaning because that is current popular politics.
If Whitman College chooses to separate from support of the community it resides in, in Whitman president’s own words, it has made many "angry and sad."
Wouldn’t it have been better for her to celebrate Nat’s service and heroism? Both Claudio and Nat are true heroes in a society who no longer seems to understand the meaning of the word "hero."
Susan Fazzari
Walla Walla