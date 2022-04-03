Are conservatives and liberals so polarized they can’t function together? Here’s my take (including generalizations based on my experience).
Liberals believe governments should help those in need. Conservatives believe taxes should pay for roads, bridges and schools but shouldn’t support people who could work but won’t. They believe welfare cheaters are numerous. (Nineteen percent of Americans use welfare.)
Conservatives focus on the family. So do liberals, but there are differences. Conservatives think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. Liberals fear that could limit teachers’ freedom of speech and prevent textbooks from discussing LGBTQ issues and discrimination against non-whites.
Although some liberals claim conservatives only care about unborn children, the conservatives I know care about all children.
Most conservatives I know are Christians who attend church. Most liberals I know don’t believe in life after death, a bleak outlook, though bookies would give odds that they’re right. (A hint to my fellow liberals: Don’t argue with conservatives about theology; they’ll either frustrate you or convert you.)
Yes, conservatives and liberals can function together. Do supermarket employees share your beliefs? Do bank tellers? Doesn’t matter. They’ll help you anyway.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla