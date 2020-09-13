My plan is to vote for Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla Superior Court Judge. I am a CPA. I think you can learn a lot about a candidate for office by looking at who gives money to their campaign.
As an accountant, I follow the money. In Washington, donors to a campaign for a candidate are a matter of public record, accessible at pdc.wa.gov.
A candidate for judge is limited to receiving a maximum contribution of $2,000 per campaign from an individual or business. Nevertheless, a maximum contribution of $2,000 or other large contribution from those with a vested interest in business or social policy should be of concern.
A $2,000 maximum contribution, such as the contribution from Hayden Homes, LLC to Mike Mitchell’s campaign for judge, concerns me.
Candidates for judge are also non-partisan. There is no “R” or “D” by their name on the ballot indicating political party affiliation. It is vitally important for our democracy that judges are non-political and impartial.
I am the treasurer of Brandon’s campaign committee, giving me up to date information on contributions to his campaign. As of this date, Brandon has raised over $29,000 with the average contribution per donor $175. This average includes the larger donations from his friends and family.
Brandon Johnson’s campaign motto is that he will be a judge for everyone. I am heartened by the wide range of residents of our Walla Walla Valley that are supporting Brandon by their contributions to his campaign.
I am reassured that Brandon as a Superior Court Judge will not be influenced by any one contributor or group of contributors.
I also know Brandon personally. We worked together volunteering our time to get the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation off the ground, which resulted in, among other things, the K-9 program. I know him to be very concerned about being fair and treating all people equally.
I have no doubt that Brandon will be a judge for everyone. That is why I will vote for Johnson and encourage you to do so.
Debora L. Zalaznik
Walla Walla