A year ago, the United States witnessed a long-overdue outpouring of support for Black Americans. Millions of people of all ages, religions, socioeconomic groups, education levels, sexual identities, ethnicities and races gathered in public spaces to affirm the dignity of all people who reside in our nation and to assert that Black lives matter.
Researchers Erica Chenoweth (Harvard) and Jeremy Pressman (University of Connecticut) examined thousands of these events that took place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. They found that out of all of these events only about 3% involved any property damage or vandalism. They also found that where there was violence it was because of people engaging in vandalism or looting alongside but not involved with the protests.
They concluded that 96% of all of the protest events last summer involved no property damage or police injuries whatsoever. Moreover, in almost 98% of events there were no injuries reported that involved participants, bystanders or police.
Consistent with these findings, last summer's protests in Walla Walla were non-violent and did not lead to any property damage or criminal charges.
Individuals may assert that last summer's gatherings were violent or dangerous. However, such assertions are not based in fact, data or evidence.
Noah Leavitt
Walla Walla