On Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 articles in the U-B told how Latter Day Saints young people were reminded that coffee was forbidden. Should a few tears be shed for those young people? Not yet!
In August 2003, the Farmington, New Mexico, City Council passed a ban on smoking in the workplace. It was a city of 40,000. I was the chairman of the committee that got the ban.
During the work of getting the ban, I learned the tobacco industry had produced more than 40 million once secret documents to persuade the public that environmental tobacco smoke was not harmful.
When that campaign was over, because of work done at Loma Linda University in regards to caffeine, I started a six-month study accessing the dangers of caffeine. I learned the caffeine industry had taken a lesson from the tobacco industry. There is clear evidence that this has happened but it could not be readily discerned.
A major question that should be asked is who paid for the study? It can be very difficult to find out.
Nowadays energy drinks have become a major source of caffeine especially for people under 20 years of age.
During the course of doing this study, I personally contacted people at Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, Wake Forest University and State Universities of New York. They all expressed concerns about the use of caffeinated beverages at least for younger individuals.
Staff at the University of California at Davis stated, “It has been shown that adolescents who consume energy drinks are likely to also use tobacco, alcohol and illicit drugs. There is substantial evidence to suggest that the risk energy drinks pose to health are incredibly dangerous and should not be consumed by children and adolescents.”
And Dr. Solomon Snyder, professor of neuroscience at Johns Hopkins declared, “Caffeine is the most widely used psychoactive substance on Earth.”
At 92 years of age, I am happy to state that I have gotten along perfectly well with out caffeine. The policy of the Seventh-day Adventist Church is for total abstinence from caffeine containing substances.
Donald E. Casebolt, M.D.
College Place