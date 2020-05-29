I would like to help spread the word on how amazingly awesome the current principal of Walla Walla High School is. I know there have been some great ones before Ron Higgins came along, and there will be some great ones after.
But from my experiences with Wa-Hi, through both my years as a Blue Devil and the years my children went there, he’s the best.
Mr. Higgins has only been the principal for a few years but he was my math teacher back in the early 1990s. I will never forget his enthusiasm for teaching and how much he truly cared about us students.
My more recent interactions with him have been as the parent of a son and daughter, classes of 2019 and 2020 respectively. During those years I happily observed what felt like a million athletic events my kids were involved in.
It’s possible I’m wrong here, but I honestly don’t know if Mr. Higgins was ever absent from a home sporting event. He cheered on the Blue Devil teams and athletes, of course. But he also took the time and energy to speak to the student spectators, high fiveing them as they walked by, interacting with them in team cheers.
In my years as a track dad I saw that he would encourage and cheer on the lower-tier athletes just as much, or more, than the stud athletes.
Now, during this spring of upheaval, Mr. Higgins has done some amazing work and shown some fantastic leadership to rally the Wa-Hi faculty and volunteers to put together the best graduation experiences possible for the senior Blue Devils.
I cannot imagine how overwhelming it must have been to put together the various events for the largest graduating class of all the schools in the Valley. Certainly he had some great people working with him, and I know he would give credit to everybody but himself, but it all starts at the top.
His love and care for all of his students has shined through in his actions and words over more than 30 years. I could not be more thankful to him for that, and for his outstanding work on the graduation events for the Class of 2020.
Ron Higgins is on my Mount Rushmore of educators. Sometime in the not-too-distant future they should name a building after this guy.
Go Blue Devils!
Eric McAlvey
Walla Walla