Coverage of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is focused too much on debate over the cost and not the benefits. Major parts, like the Clean Energy Payment Program and tax incentives will help us de-carbonize our economy, create well-paid jobs, and adapt our infrastructure for the challenges ahead, costing $3.5 trillion over a decade. In comparison, the Treasury estimates the wealthiest 1% don’t pay $600 billion in taxes every year due to lack of enforcement.
It emphasizes environmental justice, not tax breaks for the rich, so that middle- and low-income households can upgrade and prepare their homes for the future. Older homes in the Northwest were not built for heat waves like this summer, and people in those homes often can’t afford to update them.
A significant portion ($1.6 trillion) supports agriculture and farmland conservation, preserving the landscape that makes our region a popular tourist destination. It pays to retrofit schools and hospitals, often without the budget for needed improvements and would replace our all of our nation’s lead pipes, benefiting children for decades to come.
These measures are popular, and we can afford to do them, building sustainable and just future for everyone, so we should do them.
Evan Heisman
Walla Walla
