Deface, remove, destroy the Christopher Columbus statue? No. Doing these things will not wipe away history.
Tearing down the Columbus statue on the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn will not take away the things we object to in our past. On the contrary, it will only cause more dissension among us.
Instead of working to have the statue removed, I suggest a couple of alternatives for people to consider which, hopefully, will satisfy both sides:
The first is to place a marker close to the statue detailing Columbus's missteps.
The second would be to choose a suitable figure to also memorialize with a statue on the courthouse lawn.
There are so many worthy folks to choose from. When I did some research a few days ago, I was overwhelmed.
When the person is chosen to memorialize, carefully research that person's past to make sure he or she has or had no undesirable traits.
Then, get the necessary permits, raise funds, commission an artist, etc. — all the things necessary — to achieve such an undertaking.
Create; don't destroy. Bring our community together rather than tear it apart.
Carolyn Seachris
Touchet
