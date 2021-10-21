I am writing in support of Brian Casey for City Council Position #2. Walla Walla is a great place to live. There are many that have lived here for a long time and others who have either recently discovered it or have come because of employment.
A recent letter was published in the U-B regarding nonpartisanship of the City Council members. Over three-quarters of all municipalities in the U.S. have nonpartisan elections. Seattle, Portland and San Francisco all have nonpartisan councils but some of their actions over the past several years leave much to be desired.
Here, several currently running for a council positions would like to see our city adopt some of what has been adopted in these three locations. Brian Casey likes our city the way it is and is opposed to liberal changes that others might support.
Brian is a supporter of the success of small businesses. He will listen to all sides of an issue and base his decision from there. Brian also supports our local first responders.
I encourage you along with me to vote for Brian Casey in the upcoming November election.
Linda Coombs
Waitsburg
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.