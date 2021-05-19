David Welch, president and CEO of Kintama Research, recently published a report on salmon smolt to adult return rates, or SARs, for rivers from Alaska to California.
SARs for the Snake River, the subject of the dam-breaching hoax, were no worse than those of many rivers without dams. All are down due to ocean conditions.
I called David, a long-time friend, about the SARs used by fisheries and environmental groups to support breaching the dams. David confirmed that the SARs are a bogus measure of the success of fish survival or mitigation programs for the four dams.
That is because ocean harvest fluctuates widely depending on predicted returns from the ocean. In-river harvest is not accurately represented either below Bonneville or Lower Granite Dam, where the SARs are estimated. Therefore, SARs are a poor measure of the effects of the lower Snake River dams. For three decades, plaintiffs have been basing their claims on biased, data that misrepresents the facts.
Bonneville Power Administration funded the report. Sixty-eight so-called experts wrote letters to federal and state government representatives disclaiming Welch’s findings. David wrote a reply stating, in no uncertain terms, that breaching the dams is not the silver bullet solution they claim it to be.
John McKern
Walla Walla