I plan to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
My father, Scott Wolfram, is currently a Superior Court judge. I think I have a pretty good idea of what being a Superior Court judge requires. Brandon has everything required to be a very good judge. He is smart, hardworking, and knowledgeable.
Brandon knows about criminal law and police issues. Brandon worked on and for the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Foundation. His undergraduate degree from WSU was in “criminal law and justice.”
What else has Brandon done to show the type of person he is? He has bled for our community. Literally. Brandon is a regular blood donor. (As an EMT, I know how important this is.) He has donated over 67 units of blood. What does this have to do with being a Superior Court judge? It shows compassion and caring.
I think we all want a judge who genuinely cares about the community and the people in it. Brandon Johnson is that person. That is why I plan to vote for him and encourage you to do so.
Ben Wolfram
Walla Walla