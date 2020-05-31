I have had the good fortune of calling Brandon Johnson my friend for 20 years. Not only has Brandon been my friend during the past decades, he has assisted my wife, Brenda, and myself with legal issues from estate planning, wills and business establishment.
I have also worked professionally with Brandon before I retired while I was a detective at the Walla Walla Police Department.
I have found Brandon to be respectful and extremely competent. His advice is wise and welcome in every encounter I can recall. I do not hesitate to accept Brandon's recommendations because I have found him to be reliable and well informed.
In circumstances Brandon is unsure, he will state as much and then begin to research the issue and present his findings at a later date. In other words, Brandon does not fly by the seat of his pants.
Not only do I call Brandon a friend, but I also know his wife, Sarah, as well as his three teenage children. I have experienced his interaction with his wife and children and I can state with confidence, Brandon loves them and works hard to be a good husband and father. No person can do a great job if life and family are out of balance.
I have no reservations in recommending Brandon as Superior Court judge for Walla Walla County and encourage you to vote for him. You will have chosen a great candidate that will not disappoint!
Mike Boettcher
Walla Walla