I have known Brandon Johnson since high school. We both graduated from Wa-Hi in 1993.
Brandon is a candidate for Superior Court judge. I plan to vote for him and encourage you to do the same.
Why? The Brandon Johnson I know, and have known for years, is serious, smart, hardworking and treats all people with respect. Judges do not campaign as Republican or Democrats. Their position is non-partisan. And it should be.
I want, and I think we should all want, a judge who will not align with a certain class or group. Brandon, as a person treats, and would as a judge treat, all people equally and with respect, regardless of who they are, who they know, or how much they are worth.
Brandon is a common person in the sense that he does not think he is better than anyone else. He did not when he was in high school, and he does not now.
How do I know? Because when he was a lawyer at Minnick Hayner he rode my bus. I am a driver for Valley Transit and Brandon rode my bus for several years. We talked about lots of things. He talked with other regular riders on my route. He was friendly and courteous to all.
I have no doubt that he would be the same as a judge.nIf you want for a judge a person who is smart, who knows the law, and will apply the lawequally and fairly, then Brandon is your candidate.
Please vote for Brandon for Superior Court judge.
Jon Bogle
Walla Walla