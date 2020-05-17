Maryjo and I are writing in support of Brandon Johnson’s candidacy for a position as judge of Walla Walla County Superior Court.
We have known Brandon and his family for more than 30 years. We first met the family when Brandon’s brother, Jason, and our son, Barry, became good friends in school. We could quickly tell that the Johnsons were a great family, with a commitment to hard work and good citizenship and to excellence in academics and extracurricular activities.
Brandon is very intelligent, with excellent educational credentials. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1997 at WSU and a law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law in 2000. At Gonzaga he graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors and ranked second in his class.
Brandon has had extensive legal experience that has prepared him well for work as a judge. For two years after law school he served as a law clerk for Judge Dennis Sweeney at the Washington State Court of Appeals.
Then Brandon worked as a lawyer in the private sector for a Kennewick firm from 2002 to 2006 and then for Minnick-Hayner in Walla Walla from 2006 to 2014.
In 2014, Brandon left Minnick-Hayner to move to Seattle to care for his wife Sarah and their children while Sarah obtained treatment for leukemia. When he returned to Walla Walla in 2015, he went into solo practice focusing on dispute resolution through mediation and arbitration.
We had a chance to observe Brandon’s professional competence first hand in 2006 when we consulted him for help with an insurance claim following an accident in which Maryjo was hit in a crosswalk.
Brandon is a man of excellent character, committed to his family and friends, to his clients, and to the community. He has served on several boards of non-profit organizations.
We are confident that Brandon will treat all those who appear in Superior Court with respect and that he will strive for fair evaluations of all legal matters that come before the court.
To sum up, we ask you to join us in voting for Brandon Johnson for judge of Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Bob Fontenot
Walla Walla