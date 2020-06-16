I am writing to provide you with background for one of our city’s leading young legal thinkers, Brandon Johnson, whom I know well, and with whom I urge you to acquaint yourself with.
More specifically, I write to share my awareness of this young man’s great personal integrity, his understanding of temperate jurisprudence, his commitment to service for our community, his strength of character and his strong sense of a purpose-driven life. In other words, a stand-up guy.
Our region benefits from the engagement of an upcoming generation of leaders, many, like Mr. Johnson, who was raised here, educated in our schools, who understands this region’s dynamics and who chose to return here to develop their careers.
We in turn have an obligation to encourage and support these individuals to insure our community’s continuing prosperity and health.
In particular, we are in need of the legal skills, the moderate, stable, even mindedness for which Mr. Johnson is well known.
In our time of great partisan strife, he represents a non-political voice which I believe would serve this region well as a Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
James R. Cunningham, M.D.
Walla Walla