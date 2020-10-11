I support Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. Here is why.
I was a trial lawyer in the Minnick Hayner firm. I had 50-plus jury trials and about the same number of bench trials in many counties. I dealt with dozens of judges. I think my experience supports a legitimate assessment of what it takes to be a good Superior Court judge.
Judges are not all the same. They bring different levels of skill, character and energy to the job. In my opinion there are three key components to being a good judge: (1) intelligence, (2) character, (3) a commitment to do the job—fairly and energetically.
Intelligence: No question about Brandon’s intelligence, as demonstrated by his sterling law school record and his judicial clerkship.
Character: Judges need to be fair public servants. They should not come to any case with predetermined opinions or bias.
Commitment to do the job: Judges have busy court dockets. A good judge should want and try to get their work done timely, fairly, and with every party feeling they have been heard and treated with respect.
Much has been said about Brandon’s opponent, 20 years older, having twice the experience. So what? We are electing a judge, not a lawyer. Two different skill sets. Lawyers try cases, judges hear and decide cases. You can do one well and not the other.
Don’t believe me? I will prove it, in two words: Judge Zagelow. We practiced law together for 16 years. When he was elected, Judge Zagelow had zero criminal law experience and minimal family law experience.
But here’s the thing. Talk with any lawyer who had a case in his court and they will tell you Judge Zagelow is one of the best we have had. The key to his success? He is smart (number one in his law school class); he is fair minded and respectful with everyone; and he did his work. He came for every docket, hearing and trial having studied the file and fully prepared.
Brandon will be like Judge Zagelow. Brandon is smart; he is fair and respectful; and he will do the work required of a judge timely and fairly. He will not decide cases from the perspective of any individual, groupor business.
Brandon has what it takes to be a fine Superior Court judge. Join me and vote for Brandon.
Tom Scribner
Walla Walla