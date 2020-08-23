I work at Nelson Irrigation. I have known Brandon Johnson since he was in high school and worked here during the summers. He has also done legal work for me and my family.
As a blue-collar Hispanic male, I am sensitive to how a candidate for elected office relates to people of color, and people (like me) who are not rich or powerful.
The Brandon Johnson I know, and have known for years, treats all people equally and fairly. I think it is important that a judge do the same.
I do not want a judge who represents or aligns with a particular social class or business. Brandon would never do that.
Brandon’s ads say that he will be a judge for everyone. I truly believe that he will, which is why I plan to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
I want – I think we should all want — a judge for everyone.
Jesse Cruz
College Place