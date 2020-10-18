Mike Mitchell’s campaign for Superior Court judge has deliberately misrepresented Brandon Johnson’s experience and qualifications for Superior Court judge on Mitchell’s web page, his face book account and in his campaign’s letters to the editor.
If someone tells you that Brandon Johnson has no criminal law experience, that is not true.
Brandon will honestly tell you that he never worked in the prosecutor’s office or had a contract with the county to provide indigent criminal defense. But Brandon will tell you about his criminal justice degree from WSU. He will tell you about his two years as an intern and two years as a law clerk with the Court of Appeals Division III where he researched the law, reviewed the facts, and prepared the initial analysis and brief for appealed Superior Court decisions. (50% of those appealed were criminal cases). And that when he was an attorney at Minnick Hayner for eight years, he represented clients in criminal cases.
If someone tells you that since 2015 Brandon has only “appeared” in Superior Court (meaning he was the attorney of record in a case filed in superior court) three times, he will tell you that is true. Because since 2015 he chose not to represent clients in court; instead he pivoted his commitment to serve the law by working full-time as a mediator and arbitrator.
Since 2015 when Brandon started his mediation practice, he has mediated over 500 cases — 500! He has served as the arbitrator (which is a private judge in alternative dispute resolution) in 45 cases. The three court cases after 2014, cited by Mitchell’s campaign, were adoption proceedings provided without charge.
Before Brandon changed his practice to full time mediation and arbitration, when he was still a lawyer at Minnick Hayner, from 2010 to 2014 Brandon “appeared” in 250 cases filed in Superior Court.
For the record, during those same years, Mitchell “appeared” in only 129 cases. Brandon’s opponent, who wants to make much out of his claim of Brandon’s lack of experience in court, conveniently said nothing about who “appeared” in how many cases from 2010 to 2014.
So, tell me, who has more experience?
I was honored when Brandon asked me, together with Tom Scribner, to co-chair his campaign for Superior Court Judge. Why? Because I value not only Brandon’s intellect, his experience, but also his integrity.
Carol Jean Thompson
Walla Walla