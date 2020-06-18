I’m writing to recommend Brandon Johnson for the position of Superior Court judge in Walla Walla County.
I’ve known Brandon for many years, and I believe he would be an excellent judge. I invite you to join me in voting for him.
Many others have already written letters talking about his education, his experience, and his qualifications – which are all impeccable. My reasons for supporting him, however, are somewhat simpler.
Over the top of the Walla Walla County Courthouse you’ll find these words carved deep into the stone: “JUDGE THYSELF WITH SINCERITY, AND THOU WILT JUDGE OTHERS WITH CHARITY.”
When I think about Brandon, both his sincerity and his charity are what come to my mind. He is an authentically kind and compassionate person, who is also clear-eyed and able to enforce the law with fairness.
He has weathered difficult storms in life, especially when dealing with near-death illness in his immediate family, and I have seen how he conducts himself, how he treats those around him, and what he prioritizes when dealing with traumatic circumstances. I trust him to make the right decisions for our community, and that’s not something I say lightly.
I will be voting for Brandon for Superior Court judge, and I invite you to join me.
Jennifer Mouat
Walla Walla