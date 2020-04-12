I do not often write letters to the editor, but today I am writing to encourage your support for Brandon Johnson who has announced his intent to seek election for the position of Superior Court Judge in Walla Walla County.
I have known Brandon since elementary school. Having grown up with Brandon it was no surprise to me when he elected to pursue the challenging field of law. It was even less of a surprise when he finished suma cum laude.
I was pleased when he too returned to Walla Walla to continue his professional career. Brandon has practiced law in a variety of settings and has excelled in all of them. He seeks out justice, treats people with respect, and does not shy away from difficult or challenging decisions.
Professionally, Brandon is exactly what Walla Walla needs in a judge.
Brandon is a loving and caring son, brother, husband and father. During these past five years, I have seen him display amazing strength and compassion while his wife has gone through significant medical challenges. Throughout this, he continues to devote seemingly endless energy and time to his children and friends.
He is willing to accept help when he needs it and is the first in line to offer help when it is needed.
Aside from my undergraduate and graduate education, I have spent my life in Walla Walla. I love our community. A strong legal system, with judges who will enforce our laws with strength and fairness is paramount.
Brandon is that person. Please join me in voting for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge
Tony Billingsley, M.D.
Walla Walla