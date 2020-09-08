This letter is in support of Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. I have known Brandon and his family for many years. He did legal work for me (very well) and is my friend. He and I are about the same age.
Why do I mention age? We are both in our 40s. We have (I hope) many productive years ahead of us.
I am a registered nurse, primarily a flight nurse and I also work in the ER. I am, I think, in the prime of my professional career. In 20 years I will be ready to retire. Brandon is, professionally, in the prime of his career. He is probably as sharp, as focused, and as hardworking as he will ever be. If elected, he could give our community 20 years of excellent service as Superior Court judge.
I want a judge who will be in his prime, a judge who is and will be mentally sharp, energetic, and able to provide our community with many years of excellent service as a judge. Brandon is that person.
Vote for Brandon for Superior Court judge.
John Buttice
Walla Walla