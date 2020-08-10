I became well acquainted with Brandon Johnson about 15 years ago when our church built a new building. Brandon offered to come to our homes and assist any of us with formal will planning if only we would donate the fee to the building fund.
I got to know Brandon even better when we were members of a small group. Brandon is quiet and thoughtful, and rarely speaks unless he has something valuable to say. He is humble and truly cares for those he serves.
Brandon loves and serves his family, which I saw firsthand when he worked doggedly and made great sacrifices in an effort to help save the life of his wife, Sarah, when she was gravely ill.
Brandon is always willing to go the extra mile; for his family, for his friends and for his community.
All these qualities will serve to make Brandon an outstanding choice for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge!
Brenda Boettcher
Walla Walla